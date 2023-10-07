Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.54. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 1,465,664 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RYCEY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 256.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 149,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 107,543 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

