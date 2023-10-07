Rockwell Medical’s (RMTI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RMTI

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 7.0 %

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.40. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 88.74% and a negative net margin of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in patients undergoing hemodialysis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.