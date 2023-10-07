Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Holdings Raised by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 22,154 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RITM. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Rithm Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Rithm Capital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 10.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RITM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE RITM opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 76.34%.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

