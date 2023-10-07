Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 6,157 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,168,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $252,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $232,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $177.00 to $171.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.15.

NYSE MPC opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $101.64 and a 12 month high of $159.50.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

