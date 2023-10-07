Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 36,850 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 36,850 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $457,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $885,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $845.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $855.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $782.76. The stock has a market cap of $348.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $923.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.