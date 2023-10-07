Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 308,310 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,145,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308,310 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.60% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $413,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.16 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.20.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

