Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,121,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,936 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $236,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $47.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

