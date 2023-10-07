Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $135,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,296,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,752,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.8% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 169.6% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6 %

MCD opened at $248.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.77. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $232.08 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.