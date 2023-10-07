Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 220,747 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,488,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $228,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $695,100,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Up 1.0 %

CMCSA opened at $43.47 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a market cap of $179.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.