Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $372.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $372,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $154.98 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

