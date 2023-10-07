Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $285.40 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 952,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.43% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $285,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $281.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.71 and a 200 day moving average of $287.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.21%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

