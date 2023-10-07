Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $188.12 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,669,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $188,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

