Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $118.69 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $118,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $400.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $433.87 and its 200-day moving average is $453.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $388.10 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

