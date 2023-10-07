Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64,069 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $126,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $173.00 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

