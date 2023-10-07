Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,401 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of CME Group worth $181,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 2.2 %

CME opened at $211.93 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.78.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

