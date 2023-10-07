Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,277,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,233 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,334,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $394.58 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $315.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $395.29.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

