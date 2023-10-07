Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 45,330 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,085,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,330 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $116,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,112,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,754,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.78. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

