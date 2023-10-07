Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,265 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $252,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

