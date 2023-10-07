Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 73,996 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.32% of United Parcel Service worth $491,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.26.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.6 %

UPS stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.54 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average is $175.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

