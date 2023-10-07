Raymond James & Associates Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,877,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 451,424 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.47% of Union Pacific worth $588,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Union Pacific by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $202.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.08. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

