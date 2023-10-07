Raymond James & Associates Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.12% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $234,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.3% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.3% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.13.

TMO opened at $498.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $536.60. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

