Raymond James & Associates Has $227.51 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,647,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,832 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.49% of Kimberly-Clark worth $227,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,910 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,448.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.15.

Get Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $118.81 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.