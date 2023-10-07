Raymond James & Associates Acquires 15,207 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,602,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $288,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 30,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.97 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.