PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 49,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 88.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 63,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 13.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

