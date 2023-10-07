PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Stock Performance
Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.55. PolyMet Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
