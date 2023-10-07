Parker Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.0% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,246 shares of company stock worth $20,948,820,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $565.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $542.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $601.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.56 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

