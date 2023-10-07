Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.5% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 814,715 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $243,119,000 after purchasing an additional 33,994 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 454,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,296,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MCD stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.22. 5,130,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,800. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $232.08 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

