Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $6.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 7.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

QQQ traded up $6.01 on Friday, reaching $364.70. 75,049,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,282,632. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.94.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

