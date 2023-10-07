Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,223,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $244,662,000 after buying an additional 68,237 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LOW opened at $199.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.28.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

