Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 11,058.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $29.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.10. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $481.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.58 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

