OLD National Bancorp IN Has $5.39 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,272 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,045,359,000 after purchasing an additional 820,124,410 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.7 %

WMT stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $420.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.74 and a 200-day moving average of $154.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.