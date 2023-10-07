Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $269.96 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $269.96 million and $5.33 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0413 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,640.99 or 0.05867982 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024938 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04123525 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,582,504.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.