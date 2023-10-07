Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,167 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,253.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 5,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

