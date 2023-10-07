Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.32. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 924,874 shares changing hands.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Dynasty Minerals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 314.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 205,150 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 155,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

