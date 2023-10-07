Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,268 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.12.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $191.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $186.82 and a one year high of $261.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.11 and its 200-day moving average is $212.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

