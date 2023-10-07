NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Bank of America

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NEE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.15.

NEE opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

