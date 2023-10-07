Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $80.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.