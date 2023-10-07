Montecito Bank & Trust Has $1.60 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.12. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.08.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

