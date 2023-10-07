Mathes Company Inc. Takes $1.22 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,269 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,069,186,000 after buying an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,780,247,000 after buying an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $2,328,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $619.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $557.53 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $576.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $554.67 and a 200-day moving average of $527.80. The company has a market capitalization of $247.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.