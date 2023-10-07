Mathes Company Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 650.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $169.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average is $180.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

