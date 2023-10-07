Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 4.0% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 40,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 3.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $397.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.43 and a 200 day moving average of $386.46. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,426.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $4,274,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

