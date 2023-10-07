Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Price Performance

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marin Software

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 237,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares during the period. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

