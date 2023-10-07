Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
Featured Articles
