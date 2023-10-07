Leo Brokerage LLC Purchases Shares of 1,476 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 83.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $236.57 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.60.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 over the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.64.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

