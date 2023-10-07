Kooth (LON:KOO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 565 ($6.83) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Kooth in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

KOO opened at GBX 297 ($3.59) on Tuesday. Kooth has a 1 year low of GBX 107 ($1.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £107.99 million, a PE ratio of -9,900.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 327.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 255.56.

In other news, insider Timothy John Barker purchased 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £19,997.76 ($24,172.32). 12.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.

