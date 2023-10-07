Kooth (LON:KOO) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 565 ($6.83) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Kooth in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.
Kooth Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Kooth
In other news, insider Timothy John Barker purchased 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 296 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £19,997.76 ($24,172.32). 12.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Kooth
Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help tools; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling and support services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kooth
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Starbucks Is About To Become A Value Play You Can’t Miss
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Intel to Unlock Value By Spinning Off Programmable Chip Unit
Receive News & Ratings for Kooth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kooth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.