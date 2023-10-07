Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) Shares Down 6.7%

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.80. 13,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 107,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Jet.AI Stock Down 11.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Jet.AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380 which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jet.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet.AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.