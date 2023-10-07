iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Forza Wealth Management LLC

Forza Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 3.8% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.93. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.