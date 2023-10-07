iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,784,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,378 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Raymond James & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $875,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $92.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

