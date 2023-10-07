Internet Computer (ICP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.39 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $3.12 or 0.00011169 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $13.61 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00038345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00024938 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 506,842,080 coins and its circulating supply is 445,652,082 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.