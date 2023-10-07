International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.9% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

IBM stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. The company has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

