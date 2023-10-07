Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Financial & Tax Architects LLC

Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura upgraded Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $17.77 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

