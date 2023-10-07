Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,266,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,614 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.19% of Honeywell International worth $262,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,089,467,000 after buying an additional 855,220 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,405,781,000 after buying an additional 270,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after buying an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

NASDAQ HON opened at $184.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.22 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

